Bollywood actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are spreading the Christmas spirit and cheer in London. PeeCee took to her Instagram to share her picture with her husband and her dog Diana in a pristine white long coat by label 'Mackage' to ring in the Christmas festivities.

Priyanka accessorised her look with OTT sunglasses, which featured a Christmas tree. She opted for subtle makeup and pink lips. She tied her hair in a bun. She captioned her picture, 'Christmas spirit (sic),' which shows the star couple hand-in-hand while posing for a picture.

Check out the picture:

Priyanka looked effortless and chic in that white long coat. She opted for a Calina maxi lightweight down coat with a hoodie from Mackage. The coat comes with a fitted A-line silhouette, a sash belt to cinch the waist, and an inner pillow collar. It is worth $712.50 which is approximately Rs 52,600. If you loved what Priyanka is wearing, you can order it too. It is available online for buying at the Mackage website.

Nick was seen posing in a black puffer jacket and teamed it up with black denims.

Priyanka is currently in London for her upcoming project, Texts From You. On Wednesday, she posted a picture of herself and her dog Panda and wrote, ‘Miss You’. Have a look:

On the work front, PeeCee will be next seen in film The White Tiger.