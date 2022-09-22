Priyanka Chopra hot pics: Priyanka Chopra Jonas was clicked in New York as she enjoyed dinner with her husband Nick Jonas. The former Miss World was spotted hand-in-hand with her musician husband as they visited Priyanka’s restaurant SONA New York on Wednesday evening.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Empowering Speech From UN Event Goes Viral: 'All is Not Well...' - Watch Video

Priyanka totally stunned the internet with her fabulous look for dinner. The actor kept it all dressy and stylish in a black outfit. She wore a black frock with a voluminous skirt and a figure-hugging upper half. The dress further came with full sleeves and high neck detailing. However, the highlight of that all-black outfit remained the backless detailing. In the pictures that are now going viral on social media, Priyanka is seen rocking that easy-breezy dress with a sexy back.

She further teams up her dress with a matching black pair of strappy sandals and a small chain bag. Priyanka keeps her makeup dark and smokey. She applies her trusty dark berry lipstick and keeps her hair straight in a middle-parted do.

Priyanka is in New York to attend the UN event for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at UNGA. She recently addressed a conference at the United Nations General Assembly in the US where she talked about inequality, rage, poverty, hunger and conflicts looming over the world in her speech.

Apart from meeting and posing with her fellow UN Goodwill Ambassadors and other speakers at the event, Priyanka moved everyone with her speech. She emphasised the need for education for a girl child, the rising rage in the world and how everyone is struggling hard to get over the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

