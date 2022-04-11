Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed a cosy lunch with her girlfriends and dogs on the weekend and took to her Instagram to share snippets from the day outing. The star went out with her long-time stylist cum friend Divya Jyoti, Akari, Helena Bastos Lawless and Paris Carney. Apart from making us crave an outing with our best friends, the star also gave us fashion tips on slaying casual-chic statements with her OOTD. We are taking notes. Priyanka not only had a happening Sunday with her girlfriends, but also enjoyed lip-smacking dishes and clicked pretty pictures on the day out. the actor wore a trendy yet athleisure pastel pink co-ord set for the brunch. She completed the look with double dutch braids.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Channelises Her Inner Punjabi Kudi in Beautiful Yellow Suit With Dupatta, See Gorgeous Pics

Priyanka's co-ord set features an oversized pastel pink sweatshirt with a front zipper on the torso, long sleeves with cinched cuffs, a hoodie cap, and a loose silhouette. Chopra was spotted with Nick Jonas' dogs Diana, Gino and Panda. She captioned the post, "Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups." In one of the videos, PeeCee showed her fans how to shake the body when you overeat. She had written, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?"

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' day out with girlfriends and pups:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Daughter at Pre-Oscar Party, Watch Full Speech Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PC (@priyankachopra_pcclub)

Your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ looks?