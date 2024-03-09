Home

Lifestyle

Last night, Priyanka Chopra served just the right 'Desi girl' vibes in shimmery black Sabyasachi saree, as she attended the designer's pop-up store event in California.

Priyanka Chopra is an absolute fashionista. The actress never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Whether ethnic or Western, PeeCee continues to spell elegance and impresses fashion critics with her classy appearances. Last night, the global icon turned several heads as she attended ace designer Sabyasachi‘s pop-up store in Beverly Hills, California. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the dinner emerged on various social media platforms. Here’s what Priyanka wore at the event:

For the night, Priyanka chose a Sabyasachi number and looked stunning in a black sheer saree. The six-yard drape features shimmery embellishments, paired with a strapless deep-neck black blouse. Well, the diva did not go over the top with her accessories, only resorting to a choker necklace and a few statement rings.

PeeCee complemented her look with glossy makeup, that includes subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, sharp contour, beaming highlighter and nude-toned lip shade. Her side-parted wavy locks indeed sealed her OOTD.

Sabyasachi presented an exclusive collection at Saks Fifth Avenue’s new flagship in Beverly Hills. The event, which started on March 7, will continue till March 11. In the pictures, Sabyasachi was seen wearing a black ensemble comprising shirt, pants, coat and shawl, posing alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has joined the Oscar-nominated documentary ‘To Kill a Tiger’ as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. ‘To Kill a Tiger’, directed by Nisha Pahuja. Apart from this, PeeCee will be seen in ‘Heads of State’, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

