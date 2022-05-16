Actor Priyanka Chopra stepped out to attend her husband Nick Jonas’ baseball match on Sunday. The couple entered the venue together, and the shutterbugs did not leave a chance to capture this golden moment. A fan page of the couple posted several pictures of the actors. In fact, Priyanka and Nick shared a kiss ahead of the latter’s match. PeeCee attended the match wearing a casual outfit, and we are making notes.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Surely Knows How to Burn Those Extra Calories During New York Holidays

The actor opted for a graphic printed shirt and paired it with distressed denim shorts. Nick wore a red and white jersey along with black sneakers, he rounded off his look with a red baseball cap. Priyanka's shirt featured a printed shirt and short set. The graphic pattern came in different hues including green, pink, purple, yellow, orange, black and red shades. The shirt also had lapel collars, an open front and long sleeves.

The actor wore the shirt over a white crop top and a pair of blue denim shorts. She rounded off her look with white sneakers, rings and sunglasses.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)



The actor left her open in side-parted open tresses, nude brown lip shade, flawless and glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and highlighter.



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have entered a new phase of their life, the duo recently became parents to a baby girl and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka recently revealed that the baby girl was born in January and recently came to their home as Malti was in NICU for over 100 days.