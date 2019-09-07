Actor Priyanka Chopra dressed up in red for the Vanity Fair party that happened in New York last evening. The actor, who was declared as one of the best-dressed celebrities of the year, wore a deep red lace gown by Oscar De La Renta. The former Miss World accompanied her look with a pair of golden heels, a really dark lip colour, subtle eye makeup, hair tied in a bun and a pair of big ruby earrings. Priyanka looked absolutely striking from head to toe.

She shared a picture of herself posing at the red carpet of the party on Instagram. The actor captioned the image as, “Celebrating @vanityfair #BestDressed ♥️” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Celebrating @vanityfair #BestDressed ♥️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 6, 2019 at 12:34pm PDT

Even the luxury clothing brand shared a picture of Priyanka in which she is seen walking on the streets of NY with all elan. “Priyanka Chopra stole the show in an #odlrfall2019 claret lace tiered gown at the @vanityfair Best Dressed Party in New York City”, the brand captioned the image on Instagram.

PC’s choice of clothing has always been interesting. Neither does she fear from experimenting nor does she stick to one style and repeat it till it dies. She made a statement by wearing a Sabyasachi saree at the wedding of her brother-in-law Joe Jonas with Sophie Turner earlier this year. Priyanka’s red carpet appearances at international events have always made the right noise. Her appearances at the Oscars, Met Gala and Cannes turned the heads and she was always deemed one of the most sought after style icons in the world.

