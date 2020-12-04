Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global icon and actor swept everyone off the floor by making a powerful statement at the recently held The Fashion Awards. The actor wore a quirky monochrome pantsuit by Kaushik Velendra. Kaushik custom-made this shoulder-enhancing menswear suit for her. She gave us serious boss lady vibes. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Basic Black Bag Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh That She Teams up With a Chic Denim Look - See Pics

Priyanka blazer featured strong silhouettes, reminiscent of armour. Kaushik told British Vogue that it's not just a power suit, it's a super power suit. "It's meant to change your posture and to give you absolute confidence." The actor in fact penned a note for the designer encouraging him for the good work and she said that wants to celebrate the South Asian designers.

She wrote, "One of my priorities as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change is to celebrate the extraordinary talent of South Asian designers. Tonight I'm wearing @kaushik_velendra, a South Asian born designer who is breaking stereotypes, pushing for more sustainable fashion, and changing the way South Asians in the industry are perceived. Not to mention, he opens up his studio space in London to South Asian design students who are struggling to find a place to create. Thank you for tonight's amazing look. I can't wait to see all the bright places your career takes you! And a special thank you to @luxurylaw for introducing me to this supremely talented human (sic)."

Priyanka can nail any outfit with elan. Priyanka teamed up her look with a glittering hand accessory, diamond earrings, and a neatly tied bun.

What do you think of a powerful look? Yay or Nay?

On the work front, Priyanka is shooting for ‘Text For You’, also starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.