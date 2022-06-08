After swooning internet with her Goddess Egyptian look at the event in Paris, Priyanka Chopra has yet again made a fashion statement in stylish ruffled gown adding a hint of the drama. In a plunging neck contrast-colored gown, the celebrity walked out in the French city looking like a Parisian dream. She donned an over-the-top ensemble that deserves all of the attention. Her magnificent beauty is quite evident in the pictures.Also Read - 'I’m Doing Much Better': Priyanka Chopra's Hubby Nick Jonas Shares Health Update After Getting Injured During Softball Game

Priyank Chopra was seen wearing Contrast Dove Gown for Bulgari in Paris. The ensemble featured ivory ruffled embellishments, heavily plunging neckline and strap pattern down the leg and along the neckline. The dress is pure black in color, but the borders are adorned with exaggerated white ruffles that make a halo behind Priyanka’s head and surround her frame on the bottom. The sleeveless gown has a crisscross backless tie-up along with a figure-hugging silhouette that shows off her amazing curves. Also Read - Nick Jonas Injures Himself During Softball Game, Fans Wish For Speedy Recovery

The diva styled the ensemble with a diamond silver choker neckpiece, complemented earrings and a statement ring. To complete her look, Priyanka went with subtle eyeshadow, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows and light brown lip shade. She styled her hair in a center-parted messy bun with loose strands that completed her outfit beautifully. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Is The Golden Egyptian Goddess in Her Heavily Plunging Gown - Guess The Price | See Pics

The outfit is designed by a London based Designer Robert Wun. As soon as the pictures surfaced on social media, Priyanka’s fans couldn’t stop expressing their love for their favorite superstar. While fans not only drooled over her outfit but also loved what a unique and stunning attire she choose this time. ” What a look”, one fan wrote.

A Look At Priyanka Chopra’s Magnificent Ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBERT WUN• (@robertwun)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Priyanka Chopra is the worldwide brand ambassador for Bulgari, and she appeared in their current campaign alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was shooting for the web series Citadel until last month. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s husband and American singer-actor Nick Jonas was recently rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries during softball game. Videos of Nick getting into an Emergency room has gone viral on social media. And now Nick has shared an update regarding his health. Nick Jonas replied to the video and shared health updates with his fans. He assured everyone that he is fine and is getting better. “Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” Nick wrote.

