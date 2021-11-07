After throwing a lavish Diwali bash in her new LA home, global icon Priyanka Chopra recently attended friend and comedian Lily Singh’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles. For the outing, PeeCee opted for a chic velvet suit set. The three-piece neo-ethnic suit set is from the shelves of renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.Also Read - Polluted Air More Harmful Than Cigarette Smoking; COVID Cases May Increase Due To Pollution, Says AIIMS Chief

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a slew of pictures on Instagram on Sunday. Calling the celebration epic, the Quantico actor thanked Lilly Singh for playing the perfect host and having her at the star-studded bash. She teamed up her look with accessorised from Sabyasachi. She glammed her retro look with sunglasses and a green necklace.

Priyanka captioned the post, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She's a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year's Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening."

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



Husband-singer Nick Jonas was in love with her look and dropped an awestruck emoji in the comments section.

Not just that, PeeCee dropped a fun video on her Instagram where Lilly can be seen dancing to Jalebi Baby which was performed by Tesher.

On Diwali, Priyanka and Nick also hosted a lavish Diwali bash at their new abode in Los Angeles. For the bash, both Priyanka and Nick opted for traditional outfits for the festivities. Priyanka looked ethereal in a white lehenga from the shelves of designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock’s label. Nick looked dapper in a kurta and pyjama set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka’s retro look?