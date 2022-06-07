Bollywood’s Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra recently travelled to Paris to attend a star-studded gala for the Italian luxury company Bulgari, and her photos have gone viral. The actor, who serves as the brand’s worldwide ambassador, was accompanied by Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and actor Anne Hathaway at the event. The diva has yet again made our jaws drop with her fashion statement and drool-worthy looks.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In A Sequin Dress With Plunging Neckline As She Bonds With Hollywood Star Anne Hathaway And BLACKPINK's Lisa In Paris, Nick Jonas Reacts- See Pics & Videos

For the event, Priyanka Chopra was seen in an orange sequined plunging neckline dress. This maxi outfit featured long sleeves, padded shoulders, plunging deep neckline and accented ruffles on the front. The floor lengthy gown has a sequined embellishments with silhouette embracing diva’s curvy figure, and a fitting design to highlight her waistline. The ensemble’s plunging neckline accentuated her diamond necklace. She went with minimal yet classy accessories. To complete her look, Priyanka went with subtle makeup , smokey eyeshadow, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows and brown lip shade. Priyanka styled her tresses opened into beach waves and went with black heels that complemented her outfit beautifully Also Read - Perfume Ad Row: Here's Why Bollywood Celebs, Ad Gurus Are Slamming Fragrance Brand

As soon as PC’s Team posted pictures , fires and emojis started flooding on Instagram. Fans not only drooled over her outfit but also loved seeing her in such a sparkling attire after a long time . Check out her latest pictures and videos. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Chopra Reveals Having a Hard Time at Cannes: ‘Sourcing Clothes Became a Tough Task’

A look at Priyanka Chopra’s Shimmery Orange Sequined Dress :

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie with the other two actors on her Instagram page, captioning it, “ And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!❤️”

Check outfit price:

Love what Priyanka is wearing? you can add this in your wardrobe too. The orange dress is called the Draped Sequined Maxi Dress with Long Sleeves and can be found on the shelves of the apparel company Rasario. It costs $1,95,987 USD (2,520) and is available on the label’s website. Go grab it for your party look.

On Professional front, Priyanka Chopra was filming her web series Citadel till last month. At their Los Angeles home, she and her husband Nick Jonas are also spending time with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below.