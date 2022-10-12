Priyanka Chopra’s Yellow Saree Look: Global star Priyanka Chopra never fails to amaze her fans with her fashionable looks and she did it again! Our desi girl looked sexy as ever in a gorgeous yellow chiffon saree in Los Angeles, California. Priyanka Chopra can pull off any look with the utmost oomph and grace, whether it’s a sexy bodycon dress or a ravishing traditional outfit; the Sky is Pink star has never let anyone down. Priyanka Chopra draped a yellow chiffon saree with a semi-sheer design and adorned with delicate sequin details. She gracefully dropped her pallu from her shoulder in a length that touched the ground. She wore a matching sleeveless blouse with a sexy U-neckline. PeeCee finished her traditional look with complementary bracelets and bangles, along with a statement-making choker necklace.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curves in Hot Red Dress With Golden Makeup, Makes a Stunning Couple With Nick Jonas - See Viral Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Sari Sari Night," along with red heart emoji. She tagged her sister to thank her for the saree and further geo tagged LA, California.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA TURNS ON DESI GIRL CHARM IN SAREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra added the final touch of her glamour with centre-parted wavy tresses, a red bindi, quirky lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and winged eyeliner. The picture went viral in no time as her fan pages reshared the pictures. Netizens flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful incredible human being, sensitive, kind admired her above all the love towards everyone especially the children God bless you always.” Another user wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Priyanka Chopra’s yellow saree also serves as a major festive inspiration for Karwa Chauth, this year! What do you think ladies?