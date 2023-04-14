Home

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Creates SEXY Statement in Black Turtleneck Dress With Thigh-High Slit in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Creates SEXY Statement in Black Turtleneck Dress With Thigh-High Slit in London

Priyanka Chopra left the internet gasping for air in her latest black bodycon gown with a turtleneck - See photos from London.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Creates SEXY Statement in Black Turtleneck Dress With Thigh-High Slit in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to leave a mark with her sartorial choices. The global star who keeps her social media updated with her professional as well as personal posts dropped hot photos on Instagram. The global star who keeps the stylist on run to slay any look, made jaws drop in a sexy black-coloured body-hugging dress. Priyanka Chopra has been busy with the promotions of her Amazon Prime series Citadel. She kicked off the promotion of her spy-thriller in Mumbai in a sexy turquoise blue Versace gown.

Priyanka Chopra’s black bodycon dress featured a turtleneck with long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She accentuated her look with a statement belt in the photos. The actress captioned her Instagram post, “Citadel has arrived in London…@citadelonprime @primevideo.”

You may like to read

PRIYANKA CHOPRA MAKES JAWS DROP IN BLACK DRESS FOR CITADEL PROMO IN LONDON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra tied her hair in a messy bun and accessorise with gold hoops. The actress created a magical spell with her bold look featuring mascara and that perfect smokey eye effect. She chose a nude matte lip and kept her look as natural and minimal as possible. Priyanka Chopra continues to serve looks from her style journal.

Priyanka Chopra blew up in no time after their fans dropped hearts and fire emojis. One of her fans wrote, “I have died and gone to heaven ❤️❤️❤️.” Another user wrote, “Such a goddess.” The third user wrote, “STUNNING STUNNING STUNNING 😍😍.” Her BFF Lily reacted to the photo and wrote, “Gorgeous.” Sami Udell reacted to the photos and said, “Chic and beautiful.”

The actress has been very active in promoting her debut spy-thriller on Amazon Prime, in which she co-stars with Richard Madden. Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers AGBO collaborate to make Citadel. The first two episodes of the series will be released on Amazon Prime globally in 40 languages on April 28.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.