Actor-producer-entrepreneur-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears many hats. The actor who is always on the move manages to put her best fashion foot forward. With such a hectic schedule, not always will you have your makeup artists by your side, even if you are actors. And having spent so many years in the glamour industry, you get well-acquainted with learning from the best. If you are looking for an easy makeup routine, then take a cue from Priyanka Chopra. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a quick and easy day to date night makeup routine.Also Read - Little Boy Rapping to ‘Apna Time Aayega’ Will Make Your Day, Watch Video

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ quick makeup tutorial here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The actor shared a long video for her followers which is unmissable. Makeup enthusiasts can take inspiration from PeeCee’s latest video. In the video, Priyanka can be seen applying foundation and blending it under the hide puffiness and dark circles. Then, she applies a little bit of blush on her cheeks and her eyelids. Next, she fills in her eyebrows perfectly.

For the day look, she mixes a rose and brown shade for her eyelids and tops it with mascara. For the lips, she applies a lip tint and adds a layer of satin-finished lipstick.

For the night look, PeeCee opts for golden eyeshadow and applies it in the inner corners and applies dark brown eyeshadow in the crease. She smoothly applies a black winged eyeliner and waterproof mascara. She finishes the look with a glossy lip shade.

What are your thoughts on her makeup look? Will you try it?