If you don't know how to look presentable and stylish for your last-minute Zoom meeting, then take a cue from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. PeeCee shared her detailed go-to DIY Zoom glam tutorial to show how she gets ready in minutes for her. Priyanka Chopra who is busy promoting her upcoming film shared a quick, effective makeup tutorial for her social media fans.

Priyanka in the video said, "This is my quick, clean face DIY makeup. So, this is what I do, it may or may not work for a lot of people, but I usually don't have time to do makeup, so sometimes I just go in with a little bit of foundation under the eyes. All the girls who do actual-real makeup are going to be so mad at me because I just kind of throw stuff on my face and then just powder whatever my issue areas are. Literally, as simple as that."

In the video, Priyanka starts by applying a dab of the foundation under her eyes and targeted areas, then puts a little bit of powder on her face and neck. She adds a bit of blush on her cheeks, eyelids, and nose. The actor prefers to curl her lashes, then put on mascara and fill her eyebrows. A tinted lip balm and that’s it. For her hair, she makes her hair into a bun and hairspray her bangs for a neater look. She added silver hoops to complete her look.

The White Tiger is all set to release on Netflix today (January 22). The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book, The White Tiger.

In the film, Priyanka and Rajkummar are seen as an affluent couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. Adarsh is seen as their driver, Balram Halwai. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok.

So, what are you waiting for? Get inspired by Mrs. Jonas and get that boss lady mode on!