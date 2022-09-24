Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a boss woman and she proves that every day! The actress wore a blue statement-making attire with the director Anthony Russo to attend the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. PeeCee talked up about utilizing her platform to make great changes in the world at the Forbes Summit while promoting her forthcoming show Citadel. Priyanka Chopra looked great in a navy blue suit that made her look like the powerful woman she is. She wore a full-length blazer with an open front, long sleeves, cut-out elements connected by ribbons, padded shoulders, and a curved hem. She accessorized the bodysuit with a brooch and wore the jacket over it. A deep cut on the top showed off her sexy neckline.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Hogs on Golgappas, Poses With Nick Jonas And Friends at Her New York Restaurant - Watch Video

PRIYANKA CHOPRA LOOKS STUNNING IN BLUE

Priyanka completed her look with black pointed stilettos, delicate earrings, a chic gold bracelet, and a statement ring. She finished her look with centre-parted open curly hair, smokey eye shadow, nude pink lipstick, dewy complexion, dazzling highlighter, and mascara on the lashes.

CAN YOU GUESS PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S BLUE PANTSUIT?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a blue pantsuit for a Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. Are you looking forward to buying PeeCee stylish outfit? You will be surprised to know that the sensational pant suit Priyanka wore cost a fortune! The collarless split jacket was € 575 (Rs 45,273.53) and the classic blue trousers are worth €330 (Rs 25,983.07 ) on the official website of Yuzefi. The total outfit costs about 71,256.6 INR.

