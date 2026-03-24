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Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in black at Bvlgari Eclettica High Jewellery launch in Milan; joins Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in black at Bvlgari Eclettica High Jewellery launch in Milan; joins Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has kept her look elegant yet understated ina sizzling black body-hugging gown. She also wore Bulgari Serpenti Illusio High Jewellery necklace.

Milan has always known how to put on a show. But when Bvlgari and their galaxy of global brand ambassadors, namely Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Jake Gyllenhall, Liu Yifei and Kim Ji-won arrive in the fashion capital, even Milan takes a moment. On March 23, 2026, the iconic Italian Maison unveiled Eclettica, Bvlgari’s bold new collection of high jewellery and high-end watches at a spectacular event in Milan, Italy. And for an evening that was nothing short of extraordinary, the global jewellery giant brought together one of the most dazzling gatherings of global talent the fashion world has seen in recent memory.

Global Icons Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Kim Ji-won were joined by newly announced Bvlgari brand ambassadors Dua Lipa and Jake Gyllenhaal, together forming a constellation of icons that brought the Eclettica universe to life with undeniable glamour and collective star power.

For Priyanka, the Milan event was yet another chapter in her enduring association with Bvlgari, a collaboration that’s given us countless memorable moments. Dressed in a black gown, PeeCee kept her look elegant yet understated. The fitted silhouette featured a structured sweetheart neckline with a subtle sculptural detail on one shoulder, adding a touch of style without being too bold. The textured fabric added some depth to the outfit, while the gown followed her frame neatly and extended into a soft, flowing train as she walked.

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Since 2021, when she was named the brand’s Global Ambassador, Priyanka has consistently showcased Bvlgari’s signature Roman style at major global events, all while exuding a level of grace and assurance that sets her apart from the crowd.

She is, notably, the first and only Indian to hold the title of Global Ambassador for Bvlgari, a distinction that speaks volumes about both her stature in the international fashion and entertainment landscape and the brand’s recognition of her singular global reach.

It was only weeks before Milan that Priyanka had already offered the world its first glimpse of the Eclettica collection as she donned a breathtaking Serpenti Illusio high jewellery necklace on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, that looked as extraordinary as Priyanka herself.

As the Eclettica collection was unveiled in all its artistic splendour, the evening was a reminder of why Bvlgari remains one of the most culturally dynamic luxury houses in the world. And standing at the centre of that declaration, once again, was Priyanka Chopra in all her glory. Because in the world of global luxury, few names carry the weight, the elegance, and the effortless magnitude that she does.

Beyond Bvlgari, Priyanka continues to represent some of the world’s most prestigious names. She is a Global Brand Ambassador for Bvlgari alongside her longstanding association with Dior, two houses that between them represent the absolute pinnacle of luxury, couture, and timeless elegance. These are a reflection of the enduring weight that Priyanka carries in the global luxury and fashion conversation.

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