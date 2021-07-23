Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out in London Wearing a Backless Polka Dot Dress Worth Rs 1 Lakh

Actor-producer-singer-entrepreneur-humanitarian Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given us some statement-worthy red-carpet appearances over the years. Remember her outfit from BAFTA Awards which managed to grab everyone’s attention and was appreciated by the fashion police. PeeCee does not need an occasion to keep things stylish, BTW. Be it chilling at home, soaking up the sun, or just stepping out on the streets, Priyanka Chopra knows how to keep it fashionable. Her summer wardrobe is steal-worthy. For her recent outing in London, Priyanka decided to make heads turn in a classic polka dot dress from the international designer label Carolina Herrera which is worth Rs 1 lakh.Also Read - Monsoon Styling Tips: From Right Fabric to Footwear - All You Need to Know

The actor, who is in London, wowed us with her sartorial pick. She recently collaborated with a footwear brand and promoted it on her official Instagram handle. PeeCee posted a picture of herself standing on a threshold while holding a bouquet of colourful flowers, wearing the most stunning polka dot dress. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Shows How to Do Hanging Leg Raises Right in New Workout Video, Katrina Kaif is Impressed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - Yami Gautam on Her Simple Himachali Wedding: The More I Attended Big Weddings, I Knew I Didn't Want That

PeeCee along with her picture, wrote, “Stepping into a better future like.” The actor also talked about her collaboration with the brand. She also posted IG stories, smelling flowers and chilling with her friends. Priyanka’s Carolina Herrera’s cotton shirt dress has a contrast bow designed to nip in your waist, and falls to a midi silhouette.

What’s the cost of Priyanka’s dress?

If you like Priyanka’s Carolina Herrera polka dot shirt dress, then you can add it to your wardrobe too. It is worth Rs 1,25,907 approximately (USD 1,690).

PeeCee decided to accessorise her outfit with strappy flats, a blush pink clutch bag, gold hoop earrings, rings, a watch, and a gold chain. She left her hair open and dewy base, mascara-laden eyes, blushy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, and highlighter.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is stationed in London, filming back-to-back projects. She has started filming a spy series Citadel, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.

What do you think of Priyanka’s look? Yay or Nay?