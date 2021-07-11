Priyanka Chopra trolled: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Wimbledon Finals that took place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday. For her outing with her friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla at the games, Priyanka chose to wear luxury brand Fendi from head-to-toe. The former Miss World dressed up in a white long shirt that came with high neck detailing and a lot of layering in the same material. It was a knee-length full-sleeves dress that Priyanka styled with a Fendi snake-print belt and the brand’s signature pair of golden earrings. The global star teamed up a pair of black heels and a brown bag with her outfit. She kept her hair tied in a top knot with middle-parted flicks lining her face – a hairstyle that she has been sporting a lot lately.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday OOTD Includes Asymmetric Top And Stylish Slit Skirt Worth Rs 37,523

Now, while everything about that look appeared weather-perfect in the UK, the fans didn't seem completely sold. Priyanka is known for her effortless styling, taking risks at the red carpets, going big at international events, and finding the right balance of comfort and style in her fashion picks. However, this time, a section of her followers thought that she went really over the top with her styling instead of flaunting something crisp and simple while attending a sports event.

One user criticised Priyanka for not choosing the right outfit as per the occasion. "This is so over the top for Wimbledon. Look at how lovely the future Queen looked. Why do bollywoodians dress so tacky when they attend events abroad. What was going on here with her outfit? All she needed was a lovely summer dress and/or blazer with it! (sic)," read the comment. Another user wrote how her dress choice hints at her being pregnant. "I'm wondering if she's preggo….but in any case this is not a flattering outfit (sic)," read the comment. Check out the post here:

Priyanka joined the royals – Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – Prince Willaim and Kate Middleton – as she sat in the same royal box as them. The actor was seen enjoying the game with Natasha who cheered for the players and also took to their respective Instagram stories to share a few glimpses of the game.

What do you have to say to Priyanka’s styling here? Do you think this was the right outfit for the day?