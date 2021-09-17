For singer Nick Jonas’ 29th birthday, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew to the US. PeeCee decided to leave no stones unturned to make her husband’s birthday special. Priyanka, who has been in staying in London for work was spotted at New York’s JFK airport, dressed in a Christian Dior sweatshirt. A fan club on Instagram shared a slew of pictures as she exited the airport. Priyanka Chopra is a fashionista, and her recent airport look is proof.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence On 'The Activist' Controversy, Apologises For 'Disappointing' Fans

Her airport look featured a leopard print Dior sweatshirt paired with black leggings and a black jacket which she tied around the waist. She teamed up her look with a Valentino print backpack and Women’s Grilz Bartack Boots from the shelves of Diesel. She completed her look with a Yankees cap and mask. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel, Zomato, Swiggy May Come Under Tax Regime: Here’s What to Expect From GST Council Meet Today

Check out her pictures here:

What’s the price of Priyanka’s Christian Dior Sweatshirt?

Priyanka opted for a leopard print Dior hooded anorak which is worth $4000 i.e. approximately Rs 2,93,876.

Priyanka’s fan page @priyankacloset also decoded the whole look. The camouflage print backpack is worth $2295 which is approximately Rs 1,68,731. Her diesel boots are worth $33 i.e. Rs 2,426 and her black Yankees cap is worth Rs 4301.

The actor shared a mushy picture with her husband. She wrote, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽” (sic)

Priyanka can be seen dressed in a yellow co-ord set while Nick can be seen in a black t-shirt with jeans. In the picture, Nick can be seen planting a kiss on Priyanka’s cheek. Adorable, isn’t it?