Actor-producer-global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently basking the success of her Netflix film, ‘The White Tiger’. PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to drop a stunning picture of herself and her pooch Diana twinning in a white tiger print outfit. The actor for the post turned into a white tiger and turned her dog into her cub. Diana can be seen wearing a matching scarf and leash. Also Read - Netflix India Calendar for February 2021: List of All New Movies, Web Series Releasing This Month

The picture sees the former Miss World dressed in a white-tiger print dress holding her dog`s leash as the two pose in their balcony. Priyanka’s full-sleeved dress had a high-kneck pattern. Keeping her look classy, the 38-year-old actor tied her hair in a bun and wore hoop earrings. She dusted off the look with black coloured glares and matching heels. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Chills in a Red Bikini After Launching Her Haircare Line Anomaly

“A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger,” she wrote in the caption of the post. The Ramin Bahrani directorial, `The White Tiger` is based on the booker-prize winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. It stars actors Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has also doubled up as the executive producer of the film. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Adds a Sexy Twist to Her Winter Look With Rs 20k Sheer Black Sweater, See Pics

Check out her post:

Priyanka Chopra recently announced that she has now taken up entrepreneurial duties as she launched her own haircare line- ANOMALY. The haircare line is all set to be launched on January 31 in the US and will expand later in the global market this year.

