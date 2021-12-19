Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now seen flaunting her sartorial side. The much anticipated Hollywood movie, The Matrix Resurrection, was screened at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California on December 18. For the grand premiere, Priyanka Chopra along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick; walked the green carpet. For this occasion, Priyanka made a bold fashion statement and we cannot take our eyes off! She wore an off-shoulder silver-coloured gown.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Posts Bold Pictures in Lacy Pants And Corset, Shows How to Look Sexy in Sheer - See Pics

Priyanka, known for her minute detailing in her ensemble and trying out different fashion styles, made sure to leave no stone unturned for this occasion. She wore an ensemble that resembled her character Sati in the movie The Matrix Resurrections. The colour palette went well with Sati's ensemble in the movie. Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a series of pictures in the same ensemble. The caption read," What a night! The Matrix premiere! Also @luxurylaw brought it! The colors of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can't wait for all of you to meet her!! So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana. @TheMatrixMovie #MatrixResurrections" Priyanka's pictures went viral and set the internet on fire.

Check Out The Pictures Here

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 3rd Wedding Anniversary Celebration Was All About Wine, Candles, And Coziness of Love

For the occasion, she wore an off-the-shoulder neckline. The ensemble had a rust-orange colored fan-shaped attached to the gown. The gown was donned with different hues like gold, purple, pink, green, and more. Along with it, the gown featured a thigh-high slit on the side, this added more glamour.

For accessories, she chose matching shimmery pointed stilettos, rings, and diamond earrings. For hair, she kept her hair on one side with soft waves. For makeup, she chose double-winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, glittery bronze nail paint, nude brown lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp conto

Throughout the promotion of The Matrix, Priyanka kept her sartorial foot ahead and left everyone mesmerized with her eloquent fashion choices. We have curated her looks. Check it out:

What do you think of Priyanka’s attire?