Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is one of the most stylish celebs. From her desi sarees to her couture gowns, PeeCee never fails to impress the fashion police. For her latest appearance at Footwear News Achievement Award 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas broke another fashion stereotype. For her red-carpet look, the actor stuns in a sheer-lace black dress and paired it with embellished black Crocs. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Looks Classy In A Golden Pleated Outfit Worth Rs 85K As She Hits 14 Million Followers

Her custom-made footwear had a beheaded top to match it with PC’s outfit. Priyanka all-black lace ensemble by designer Emilia Wickstead sure made many heads turn in her direction. Priyanka’s dress had a plunging neckline, a flowy skirt, and a matching cape. In the boomerang video posted by Priyanka, she can be seen nailing black pumps, and in the second picture, she added the fun element by wearing the shimmery crocs. PC kept her makeup minimal and accessorised her look with diamond drop earrings from Bulgari. She completed the look by keeping her hair tied in a teased top knot. Also Read - Spotted! Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty Clicked In Mumbai- Video

If you wish to give your regular formal look a funky twist, then take some inspiration from PeeCee who is known for breaking fashion stereotypes.

For another virtual event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a quirky monochrome pantsuit by Kaushik Velendra. Kaushik custom-made a shoulder-enhancing menswear suit for her. Priyanka blazer featured strong silhouettes, reminiscent of armour.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with her upcoming Hollywood projects ‘Matrix 4’ which stars Keanu Reeves and ‘Text For You’.

What do you think of Priyanka’s sheer black outfit and crocs combination?