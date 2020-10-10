Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a stunner. The actor recently posted a picture of herself in an all-black outfit and added a pop of colour with her yellow colour handbag. While Priyanka looks ravishing, her yellow Fendi Bag is a steal and is worth a whopping 3 Lakhs. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Experts Suggest Simple Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Fear, Anxiety

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to make head turn with her exquisite sartorial choices. The actor in this outfit gave us true boss lady vibes! In sheer black top paired black overcoat and black trousers, the actor looked chic and how! The actor can be seen showing off her new haircut and black shades. She wrote, "Sun is shining, the weather is sweet…"

The actor’s yellow handbag is from the Italian luxury fashion brand- Fendi. And if you are eyeing The Fendi Peekaboo Iseeu East-West bag too, then you can buy it at Rs 2,90,385 (USD 3,980).

On the work front, Priyanka has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon to produce a variety of content, in different languages.

The actor will soon appear on Netflix in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Robert Rodriguez directed kids’ superhero film, We Can Be Heroes. She is said to collaborate with Mindy Kaling for a wedding-based romantic comedy film for Universal Pictures, directed by Dan Goor.