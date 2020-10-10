Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a stunner. The actor recently posted a picture of herself in an all-black outfit and added a pop of colour with her yellow colour handbag. While Priyanka looks ravishing, her yellow Fendi Bag is a steal and is worth a whopping 3 Lakhs. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Experts Suggest Simple Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Fear, Anxiety
Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to make head turn with her exquisite sartorial choices. The actor in this outfit gave us true boss lady vibes! In sheer black top paired black overcoat and black trousers, the actor looked chic and how! The actor can be seen showing off her new haircut and black shades. She wrote, “Sun is shining, the weather is sweet…” Also Read - Deadly COVID-19 Virus May Linger on Human Skin For Up to 9 Hours: Study
The actor’s yellow handbag is from the Italian luxury fashion brand- Fendi. And if you are eyeing The Fendi Peekaboo Iseeu East-West bag too, then you can buy it at Rs 2,90,385 (USD 3,980).
https://www.fendi.com/us/yellow-leather-bag/p-8bn323adycf1d4e
On the work front, Priyanka has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon to produce a variety of content, in different languages.
View this post on Instagram
YESSSS @amazonstudios, LET’S 👏GET 👏 IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries. As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that. Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I’m excited for you to get to know me better. @purplepebblepictures @variety @marcmalkin
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
The actor will soon appear on Netflix in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Robert Rodriguez directed kids’ superhero film, We Can Be Heroes. She is said to collaborate with Mindy Kaling for a wedding-based romantic comedy film for Universal Pictures, directed by Dan Goor.