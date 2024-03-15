Home

Priyanka Chopra Keeps it Chic and Classy in Satin Dhoti Pants, a White Bralette Top and a Serpent Necklace Worth Rs 58 Lakhs – Check Details

Priyanka Chopra stunned at the Bvlgari event as she donned a simple yet elegant white bralette and beige shiny dhoti pants. What cannot be missed is her iconic serpenti necklace that costs over Rs 58 lakhs.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has stepped into the the city of Mumbai and has made it abuzz with her charm, elegance style. PeeCee arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night along with he daughter Malti Marie Jonas. And today she will be attending a Bulgari event. The day has already begun for the Desi girl who never fails to amaze her with her fashion sense. She was spotted at the event in a chic and simple attire that spoke of grace, confidence and nothing less.

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Being Dhoti Pants and Brallet and Statement Necklace

Priyanka knows how to keep it comfortable and yet elegant, how to be chic and be in style. She donned beige satin dhoti pants with a macrame-like border.

The actress paired it with a plunging bralette in white making the whole outifit ooze bohemian vibes.

With her high ponytail and black shades making her look uber cool, the serpent necklace is a hard miss.

Priyanka is the brand ambassador of Bulgari and she wore the iconic Serpenti necklace that is worth Rs 58,65,000. according to the details on the Bulgari website, a distinctive interpretation of Bulgari’s icon of endless metamorphosis and unstoppable transformation, the Serpenti 18 kt rose gold necklace represents a captivating blend of audacious craftsmanship, iconic design and boundless creativity. The snake’s precious body is artfully made of mobile small gold beads adding movement and tactile appeal to the jewellery piece, while its mesmerizing head and sinuous tail are elegantly set with pavé diamonds.

