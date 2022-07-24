Priyanka Chopra has been a trendsetter since she was crowned Miss World. It is impossible to call her just an actress as she is a fashion icon, an inspiration, singer, role model making fans astonished all the time. Recently, the desi girl celebrated her 40th birthday by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her husband Nick Jonas, their baby girl Malti, and extended family.Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Shares Unseen Pics From Priyanka's Glamorous Party With Bikinis And Mirror Selfies

In most of the pics, Priyanka was wearing a lime yellow bikini with tie up cardi and slip skirt. We've been waiting for details of her stunning ensemble ever since the photos first surfaced. But, first check out some pictures were shared by her sister and actress Parineeti Chopra on Instagram.

Check Out These Pictures Shared By Parineeti Chopra on PC’s Birthday:

Check Out These Pictures Shared By Parineeti Chopra on PC's Birthday:

Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a lime yellow crochet bandeau bikini with sleek knee-length crochet slip skirt. She accessorized her look with matching tie up cardi and scarf. Priyanka nailed the super breezy, comfy, casual look on her birthday. She kept it all minimal with neutral base, mauve lip shade and glowing skin. For hairdo, natural waves was a cherry on top with her splendid attire.

Outfit Price

Loved What Priyanka Chopra is wearing? effortless, comfy and yes stunning!. You can add in your wardrobe too. The outfit is from Montce Swim. Yellow Crochet Tori Bandeau Bikini Top $122 & Slip Skirt $152 with Tie up Cardi $118 & Scarf $38. Summing up the total amount is Rs 34,325.

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared several birthday pictures on her Instagram. Along with the images, she wrote a sweet note, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl. I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed”.

