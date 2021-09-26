Priyanka Chopra hosted and attended the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday. She shared a lot of videos and pictures, keeping her fans hooked on the event and giving them a glimpse of backstage preparation. PeeCee wore a beautiful earth-themed dress and she looked like a dream, like always.Also Read - 'Banking The Unbanked': Govt Giving Quality Healthcare To 500 Million Indians, Says PM Modi at Global Citizen Live

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, Priyanka shared her pictures there. She posed in front of the beautiful Eiffel Tower where the Global Citizen Event was conducted. Her caption read," An Evening in Paris….," with a red heart emoticon.

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



PeeCee looked bewitching in a jacquard gown which was in ice blue, green and black shades. The attire had lustrous embroidery and circuitous pattern all over. Her ensemble also consisted of patterned cut-out leaves studded on the skirt, this worked like an added charm to the already ravishing dress.

The ensemble had a halter neckline. The top and the skirt was attached with an ice blue patterned belt to the waist, allured with buttons. PeeCee looked like a vision in the ensemble.

To complete her looks, she wore the dress with metallic gold pumps and hoop earrings. Her hair was left open with a middle parting along with soft wavy curls. She wore minimal makeup which included blush pink lip shade and glowing skin.

Her ensemble was from the shelves of New York-based designer, Prabal Gurung. It would be a part of Gurung’s Spring 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection. This dress was enticing with soothing hues and calming embellishments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung)



What do you think of Priyanka’s dress?