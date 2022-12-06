Priyanka Chopra Makes Hearts Stop in Incredibly Stunning Pink Gown at Event in Dubai, Don’t Miss The Jewellery – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra spreads old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet of an event in Dubai. She wears a pink figure-hugging gown with a giant satin cape and gorgeous jewellery for the event.

प्रियंका चोपड़ा रेड कार्पेट

Priyanka Chopra in pink gown: Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to amaze her fans with her fashion picks. After wrapping up her stylish appearances at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah last weekend, she also performed her brand ambassador duties for a jewellery label in Dubai. Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her look for the event.

The actor, who loves to flaunt some diamonds, rubies, and emeralds with her stunning red carpet looks, dolled up in a lovely pink gown. For the show, Priyanka wore a beautiful dusty pink figure-hugging gown that came with a huge cape. Staying true to her mantra ‘go big or go home’, tshe rocked every inch of that look with billowy sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Priyanka styled her striking pink evening gown with a diamond and emerald studded floral neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings. She completed her look with straight hair featuring a subtle bounce in them, pink lips, and smokey eyes – making it all represent the old Hollywood glamour. Priyanka looked gorgeous.

The actor has been making one-toned appearances these days. While walking the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival, she first draped herself in a fully embellished golden gown by Tom Ford and then changed into a bright yellow satin evening gown by Nicolas Jebran for the second day. She looked fabulous in both avatars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Between her appearances in Jeddah and this pink one – which look do you find better? We think she looked the most striking in the yellow one and that jewellery was otherworldly!