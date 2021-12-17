Priyanka Chopra hot pics: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is slaying with her promotional style file for her upcoming movie The Matrix: Resurrections. After rocking a sharp red blazer, she turned up in an edgy lace pantsuit for the promotions on Thursday. The former Miss World, who is gearing up to bring the next film in the popular Matrix franchise, flaunted an all-black look.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Calls Out Sexism in News Report That Refers to Her as 'Wife of Nick Jonas', Asks 'Should I Add my IMDB Link'

Priyanka wore lacy pants and a corset with a matching lace blazer from the latest collection of Dolce and Gabbana. She styled her look with dramatic eye makeup, her trusty nude lipstick, a pair of diamond hoops and her trademark high half-tie hairdo with middle-parted bangs. The actor also flaunted a striking metallic manicure to go with her black look. Check out her pictures here:

While the look screamed of edginess, it also seemed quite daring. Priyanka let that sheer lace pantsuit take away attention from her. It also appeared to be a lesson in how to look sexy without baring it all in winters.

Priyanka has been keeping all her promotional looks quite sharp and powerful keeping in mind her character in the movie – Sati. The actor has been flaunting a lot of black, red and dark blue in her outfits – colours that radiate strength. Do you like her appearance in this black lace suit though?

Meanwhile, the actor recently called out a news report that referred to her as ‘the wife of Nick Jonas’ undermining all her achievements and reducing her existence to being a wife of a famous person. Highlighting the same, she wrote, “very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as “the wife of…”. Priyanka added, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?”