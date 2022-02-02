fter announcing the birth of her daughter, Actor Priyanka Chopra is back! After announcing the birth of her daughter, Priyanka’s first appearance was for the cover of a magazine. The new parents – Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, announced in January about their baby girl who was born via surrogacy. She talked about how the pandemic has changed her. She also talked about the chaotic pace and how she doesn’t want to be a part of the chaotic world anymore.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra is ‘Not’ Opting Out of Jee Le Zara After Welcoming Baby Girl

Her fan account and Harper’s Bazaar Arabia social media is flooded with behind the scene moments of Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka shared her views about how the pandemic has changed her. Along with this, she also talked about her vulnerabilities that were exposed in her memoirs, Unfinished. The memoir was published last year. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcomed a Baby Girl, Cousin Meera Chopra Confirms

Priyanka said, “Seeing the havoc that this pandemic created around the world, I think peace is of utmost importance at the moment. And I know that in my life, that’s become my quest.” She continued by saying,” That’s all I look for. I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light. And, you know, I think I’m starting to look for that now. And as a human being, it changed me as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important.”

On the work front, she was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She is all set for her debut lead role in a Hollywood movie, Text For You.