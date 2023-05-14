Home

Priyanka Chopra Slays in SEXY Lime Green Ruffled Saree For Rs 78, 700- See Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas left the internet gasping for air in her sexy ruffle green saree with a strapless, corset-style blouse for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony at Delhi's Kapurthala House.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the engagement ceremony of her cousin sister and actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday. The global star, who took a flight to attend Pari’s pre-wedding festivity, extended her greetings to the paparazzi. PeeCee has once again left us gasping for air with her lime green ruffled saree and strapless blouse. She dropped a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram handle and her fans cannot keep calm. The caption on the photo read, “When the night’s done and you have to rush to the airport. A pause for the fit.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Breathtaking in Lime Green Saree

Priyanka Chopra’s off-shoulder blouse came with corset-style detailing featuring sequin embellishments and embroidery. The three pieces that make up the whole saree are made of natural crepe and organza. The tulle corset blouse served as the main attraction of the complete ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra Strikes A Pose With Her Brother

BUT, what really got our attention was the cost of Priyanka Chopra’s sexy lime green saree. We learned that Priyanka’s saree set is from the apparel line Mishru and costs a whopping Rs. 78,700.

Can You Guess The Price of Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy Ruffled Saree?

A diamond choker and a sleek chain were among the layered neckpieces Priyanka Chopra used to accessorise her sexy look. She also carried dainty earrings, a watch and a bracelet with grace and poise at her cousin’s engagement ceremony. For the glamour, PeeCee chose smoky eyes, brown lips, flushed cheeks, and accentuated cheekbones. She had a glossy aesthetic that was accentuated by her block heels and open hair.

For those who are unaware, Priyanka and Parineeti first appeared on screen together when they dubbed for the parts of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of the Disney movie ‘Frozen 2′ a few years ago.

