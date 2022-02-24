We all like to wear our beloved’s clothes. It is filled with comfort and love. And so does Priyanka Chopra. She has often worn Nick Jonas’s shirts and flaunts them. She recently wore Nick’s yellow floral shirt and fans didn’t miss it this time either to point it out. They rightly pointed it out and showered the comment section with ‘couple goals’, heart emoticons and much more. They have yet again proved couple goals and we cannot keep our eyes off!Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Gives Befitting Response to Comedian Rosie O'Donnell’s Apology: ‘Google My Name’

Taking it to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a series of pictures. She posted a mesmerising photo dump. The caption read,” Photo dump (sic).” In the photo series, Priyanka shared random photos of dogs and teddy bears. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar Combines Traditional And Contemporary With Her Red-Nude Bridal Gown, And Oh That Veil! - See Pics

In the photo dump series, there was a couple of pictures in which PeeCee wore a yellow tropical printed button-down shirt of Nick. The shirt featured a collared top and she completed her looks with a messy hairdo and retro sunglasses. In another picture, Nick wore a white t-shirt and a green shirt as a coat. He paired it up with sunglasses and a chic chain.

The yellow shirt is from Nick’s wardrobe. A fan page of the couple Jerry x Mimi uploaded the same thing. nick wore the same shirt for the rehearsals of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He looked handsome and cool like always. For the rehearsal, Nick wore this tropical t-shirt with dark brown pants, sunglasses, a watch and yellow sneakers.

Fans rushed to the comment section and posted several comments. A comment read,” Ok now my Brother Inlaw has no clothes (sic).” Another comment read,” Nick should buy a new wardrobe as Priyanka stole all his shirts.”