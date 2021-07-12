Priyanka Chopra Wears Rs 2.59 Lakh Snake Print Outfit at Wimbledon - You Like?

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the spectators at the Wimbledon. She enjoyed the tennis action along with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and James G Boulter, from the Royal Box. The multi-hyphenated shared several pictures of “amazing weekend at Wimbledon” on her official Instagram handle. Pictures of her watching the match went viral over the weekend. For her appearance, PeeCee was spotted in two different looks. The global star was seen wearing luxury brand Fendi from head-to-toe for the Women’s Singles finals. For Men’s Singles Final match in London, she decided to wear a snake print outfit by Ralph Lauren.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Trolled, Compared to Kate Middleton For Wearing 'Tacky' Dress at Wimbledon Finals | See Pics

Priyanka is elegance personified. Her second look featured a snake print crepe shirt and matching pants. PeeCee’s Italian-made style shirt came with a high-shine snakeskin motif in a neutral palette, with a collection of highly considered details, like buttoned shoulder epaulets, flapped chest pockets, and mother-of-pearl buttons.

The python pants came with a neutral-hued python motif with a wide-leg silhouette cut from a crepe fabric that’s woven from a luxurious mulberry silk blend showcasing a glossy sheen and a fluid drape. Its billowing palazzo silhouette is amplified by an overlay at each leg that’s engineered to overlap at the front, revealing a hint of skin as you walk, read the description.

Check out Priyanka’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_)

Priyanka teamed up her look with white heels, a tan-coloured tote bag, an elegant neckpiece, and subtle makeup. She left her hair open for the outing.

What is the price of Priyanka’s outfit?

Priyanka Chopra’s snakeskin crepe shirt is worth $1490, which is approximately Rs 1,11,080 and her python silk crepe pant is worth $1990, i.e. Rs 1,48,356. Her whole look is worth Rs 2,59,233.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is stationed in London, filming back-to-back projects. She has started filming a spy series Citadel, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.

What do you think of Priyanka’s look? Yay or Nay?