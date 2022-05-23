As the Cannes Film Festival opened its doors this year, prominent Indian superstars and influencers walked the red carpet for the first time. Meera Chopra, who is most known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, debuted at Cannes this year. The actor will unveil the first look of her film Safed at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Pictures from her red-carpet appearance have gone viral.Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari Renders Everyone Speechless in Sexy Black See-Through Sabyasachi Gown, Flaunts Her Love For Bindi

Meera Chopra donned hot pink ball gown with sequin work. She went for a light makeup look and a simple ponytail to keep up with the off shoulder gown. Blingvine's ruby and diamond earrings and matching necklace completed her first red carpet appearance beautifully. Fans drooled over Meera's outfit and expressed their love for her in comment section. " Damn Diva, All the best" One fan wrote.

A look at Meera Chopra’s Hot Pink Sequin Gown at 75th Cannes Film Festival:

Meera Chopra is quite delighted for her upcoming film and debuting on the Cannes red carpet. “I am really excited to make my Cannes debut this year. It’s too overwhelming since I will be representing my film Safed and also walking the prestigious red carpet. So, it’s a double whammy for me and also a big responsibility.” She said (Source: India Today)

The film Safed is written and directed by Sandeep Singh, which stars actors Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Ajay Harinath Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Zafar Mehdi for Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios.

