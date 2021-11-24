Priyanka Chopra in Green Dress: Priyanka Chopra is making path-breaking records and is making new heights every day. She is currently a part of Jonas Brothers Family Roast on the Netflix special and promoting her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves in London. For the promotions, she wore a bright green mini dress.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Makes Pregnancy Announcement Leaving Nick Jonas Gobsmacked

Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a reel featuring several snippets from her ensemble. Her caption,” Fall in London #MatrixPromotions @thematrixmovie.” Against the autumn leaves background set in London, she looked picturesque. She wore a long-sleeve polo midi dress. Also Read - Want to Get Those Ripped Arm Muscles Like Nick Jonas in Viral Video? You Should Know About Dumbbell Bicep Curls And Its Benefits

Check out the Instagram Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on Her Divorce Rumours With a Subtle Comment on Nick Jonas' Workout Post

For the promotion of her upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections, her ensemble is from the shelves of the Georgian fashion designer – David Koma – situated in London. Her attire is a perfect goes well in any occasion and is a ‘must be in the wardrobe’ essential.

Her skin-tight bright green mini dress highlights her curves. Her ensemble features a midi dress made from sculpting green knit with deep-V polo collared neckline. Her ensemble is adorned with metal dome buttons, long sleeves, padded shoulders and a back slit.

To complete her looks, she wore her attire with bright orange pointed stilettos to give it a mix and match look. For accessories, she chose a beaded bracelet and metallic large hoop earrings. She left her hair open and chose glowing skin and nude lip shade.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. You can get your hands on this dress on the official website and it costs Rs 53,746 approximately.

On the other hand, Priyanka was seen making the headlines for dropping her surname on Instagram. This led to widespread rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas heading for a divorce. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, dismissed the rumours. To defy the rumours, Priyanka posted a romantic comment on Nick’s latest workout video.

What do you think of Priyanka’s attire?