Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra never fails to stun us with her sizzling red carpet appearances. This time again, the hottie slayed the red carpet at Billboard Music Awards 2021. The global icon flew from London to the US for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards amid the pandemic and presented a few awards at the ceremony. She was seen raising the temperature at the event in a stunning, gorgeous, classy, sexy plunging neckline sheer gown from luxurious brand Dolce and Gabbana. She completed the look by wearing a custom version of probably the most ICONIC belt ever made. The collection she wore was from fall 2007 and the belt only costed whopping Rs 9,47,224. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Husband Appreciation Post' As She Reunites With Nick Jonas: You Inspire Me Everyday!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked absolutely mesmerising as she arrived at the red carpet with husband and host of the ceremony Nick Jonas. The diva was dressed head-to-toe in Dolce & Gabbana and her jewellery was from Bulgari. Coming to the belt, it’s Iconic Dolce & Gabbana lace up metal corset belt with locks, keys and dustbag. The belt that was originally dispalyed by Dior in their fall 2007 collection has been a celebrity favourite since then. Several celebrities such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez wore it. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas’ Luxurious Outfits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Take Your Breath Away

Have a look at the pictures of Priyanka Chopra from 2021 Billboard Music Awards and don’t miss the details of the belt:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also gave a glimpse of her hand jwellery and beautiful long nail extensions with diamond stones. The star accessorised the outfit with a diamond bracelet and drop diamond earrings from Bulgari.

Watch this space for more updates!