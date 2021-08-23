Priyanka Chopra, our very own desi girl, never leaves a chance to look glamourous and hot with her iconic dress sense. For this Raksha Bandhan which she celebrated with her brother Siddharth Chopra for the first time in five years, she wore a black and white ivory dress.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Watch Video to Know About Bollywood Stars Who Are From Defence Background

Instagram being the next stop for glam and fashion, Priyanka shared her rakhi celebrations in London with her mother, Madhu Chopra and her brother. Her caption reads, "First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89 Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too – Love, Mimi."

Check Out Her Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The global icon wore this monochrome embroidered dress from the shelves of Verb by Pallavi Singhee. She wore a V neckline with a black floral pattern and billowy mid-length sleeves. The dress is adorned with black thread embroidery, cinched torso and a flowy skirt.

PeeCee has finished her looks with black suede pointed boots, bracelets and a beaded necklace. As for her hair, she has left her locks open in a side parting and beautiful curls. Her makeup is always on point. She wore a berry-toned lip shade, dewy skin, eyeliner, mascara and blushed cheeks.

Wondering about the price of Priyanka’s outfit? The embroidered ivory dress costs Rs. 25,760 and is available on the clothes’ online store. Check out the outfit here:

On the work front, Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming show Citadel in London. This spy thriller is produced by the Russo brothers. Richard Madden from Game of Thrones will also be seen.

What do you think about this ensemble?