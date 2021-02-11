Priyanka Chopra looks resplendent in her latest designer ensemble that she chose to wear for Jimmy Fallon’s show called The Tonight Show. PeeCee opted for a rose print pajama set from Dolce & Gabbana, an Italian luxury fashion brand. The diva was slaying in the outfit as usual and was oozing confidence. Also Read - Nick Jonas Congratulates His 'Beautiful Wife' Priyanka Chopra For 'Unfinished', Says 'You All Going To Love This'

Priyanka Chopra added some glam to her look with the right makeup. She applied eyeliner and went with a red tint on her lips. The international star kept her black wavy tresses middle-parted and open. She further completed her glamorous look with a pendant and a few stunning rings. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Asked to Show Her Panties, And Get a 'B**b Job' Done - Unfinished Reveals All

Do you know the exact price of the designer outfit that Prinyaka wore for the show? It is worth $1545 or Rs 1,12,469. Yes, you read that right. The ‘White Tiger’ actor and producer has a perfect sense of style and she rarely fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial picks. Her recent attire has also grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons. The diva looking chic in the pajama set.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects in the pipeline. She recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Text For You’. The actor will be soon seen with Mindy Kaling in an Indian wedding comedy. She has other projects like Matrix 4 in her kitty too.