Summers can be rough on your hair. It can bring problems including dandruff, itchy scalp, and hair fall with its arrival. The change in season can damage your luscious locks and make your hair look frizzy. On the top of it, if you frequently use hair style tools, get ready for more damage. To prevent these occurrence, you need to give extra love and care to your hair. You can do that by applying hair mask. However, in lockdown, it is quite tough to get hair masks. But that should not stop you from getting the locks of your dreams.

Therefore, here we tell you about a few kitchen ingredients that can help you prepare highly nutritious masks at home and can help you get rid of your hair woes.

Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar And Egg Mask

This hair mask is good for those with dry hair. Applying this mask can hydrate and nourish your scalp and bring shine to your hair. Honey makes your skin soft whereas eggs strengthen the root of your hair and stimulate hair growth. Apple cider vinegar can repair any damage like frizz and dryness. To prepare this hair mask, you just need to mix all the ingredients and apply it on your hair. Leave it for around 30 minutes and then wash off with cool water.

Curd, Mustard Oil, And Egg Mask

Being loaded with vitamin A, D, E, and proteins, eggs can make the hair roots strong and can condition it too. On the other hand, mustard oil and curd can add moisture to your hair and scalp, and prevent hair fall. To prepare this hair mask, you need to take 1 egg, a tablespoon of the oil, and 3-4 tablespoons of curd. Mix them together and apply on your hair. Leave it for an hour and then rinse off with shampoo and cold water.

Sugar, Coconut Oil, And Essential Oil Mask

If you have dandruff, this hair mask is for you. Sugar can help in the exfoliation and removal of flakes. Whereas coconut oil and essential oils can increase blood circulation to the hair follicles and prevent fungal or bacterial infection. To prepare this mask, you need 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, 4 tablespoons of sugar, 5 drops of peppermint oil, and 2 drops of tea tree oil. Mix them well and apply it on your scalp and hair. After that, massage for a while and leave for at least an hour. Post that, rinse off with shampoo and water.