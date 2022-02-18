We all know consuming enough protein on a daily protein is essential for good health. Balanced nutrition should include the right quantity and quality of macronutrients and micronutrients along with adequate fibre. Protein, fat and carbohydrates are oxidised in the body to supply energy for its needs. Every age group has different nutritional requirements.Also Read - Watching Your Weight? Bhagyashree Shares Easy-to-Follow Weight Loss Diet Tips

Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, Head – Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities talks about the importance of protein in daily life, foods essential in every meal, dangers of protein deficiency, and more. In India, February 27th is celebrated as National Protein Day, to create awareness about protein deficiency and encourage people to include this macronutrient in their diet.

Macronutrients

Among the macronutrients, protein is vital in the formation of tissues and cells. Protein in the diet gets converted to amino acids, which is absorbed by the body and used for producing antibodies, enzymes and hormones. Amino acids also help in tissue building and repair.

Importance of protein in daily life

The average daily protein requirement of an Indian adult is estimated to be approximately 1-2 gm/kg of body weight. Proteins normally supply 10-12% of energy in most diets.

Dietary protein quality depends on the essential amino acids it supplies, and the best quality is the pattern closest to the protein tissue. Egg protein satisfies this criterion, hence it is considered as a reference protein. To balance the dietary source, a combination of cereals and pulses in the ratio of 5:1 is optimum to meet the body’s demand.

The most effective combination to achieve maximum quality of protein is four parts of cereal protein + one part of pulse protein. And for grains, eight parts of cereals and one part of pulses.

Food items essential in every meal

Complex carbohydrates sourced through unpolished rice, whole wheat and millets.

Quality protein sourced through millets, chickpeas, whole pulses, sprouts and egg.

Fat sourced through sesame oil, ghee and cold-pressed groundnut oil. Nuts like almonds, walnuts and groundnuts are to be balanced with each meal.

Due to decreased appetite and poor digestive capability, elders are likely to consume less protein. With age, calorie and protein requirements get changed. To meet the protein requirements, sprouts can be included in meals.

Dangers of deficiency and excess protein in the diet

A well-balanced diet can fulfill the needs of our body. A deficiency or over consumption of any nutrient can hurt bodily functions. The same counts for protein.

In elders, undigested protein can cause fullness in the abdomen, flatulence and even sleeplessness. Protein deficiency, in turn, can lead to muscle wasting. To avoid such issues, elders can be prescribed easily digestible protein-rich foods.

Conclusion

Every meal has to be balanced with the right amounts of carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, minerals and fat. It is best to eat portioned meals at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with adequate protein in the food. The diet should be well planned for a well-functioning body for sustaining health.