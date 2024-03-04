Home

Proud Moment! Sini Shetty Bags Best Designer Dress, Makes It To The Top 20 List of Miss World 2024

Sini Shetty walked the ramp in a Rocky Star-designed black enchanting gown. The diva secured her place in Top 20 in the Miss World 2024 competition.

Miss World 2024, One of the largest beauty pageant competitions is on, and we are glued to know who the next Miss World will be. The event started on February 18 and will end on March 9. Sini Shetty is representing India at the 71st Miss World Pageant. A proud moment for the country as the 22-year-old made it to the Top 20 and the top 5 from region of Asia and Oceania.

Sinny shared a set of pictures from the Top Model competition held on Saturday. She slipped into an all-black outfit, coming from the shelves of the clothing label Rocky Star. The sleeveless blouse featured a peplum style bodice with a plunging neckline till her midriff region. The sleeveless blouse features strappy sleeves and a silver buckle around her waistline. She paired her bustier top with an asymmetrical figure-hugging skirt, featuring an elegant trail.

SINI SHETTY WINS BEST DESIGNER DRESS FROM ASIA AND OCEANIA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

Sini kept her accessories minimal as she added statement golden earrings to her look. The model opted for a minimal makeup look- nude eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows and shade of nude lip shade. To round off, she wore her tresses open in voluminous wavy side-parted curls that complemented her winning outfit.

Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will be presenting the crown of Miss World to her successor at the end of the event on March 9. The grand event is taking place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. In February 2023, Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation announced that the event would take place in the United Arab Emirates. However, later it was decided that the event would be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

