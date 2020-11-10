Have you developed red patches of skin on your body? Do you feel burning or itching sensations in those areas? If yes, you are probably suffering from psoriasis. It is a skin condition that usually occurs on your knees, scalp, elbows, and trunk. Sadly, there is no cure for this disease. It may subside for a few weeks or months and go into remission but does not tend to go forever. You can only take the help of certain treatments to live well with psoriasis. Also Read - Drug Regulator Okays Psoriasis Injection For Restricted Emergency Use in Treating COVID-19 Patients

Symptoms of Psoriasis

Symptoms of Psoriasis

Psoriasis is characterised by bumpy red patches covered with thick white or silvery scales, dry and cracked skin, itching and burning sensation, swollen and stiff joints, and/or ridged nails. If you have psoriasis, you may experience symptoms ranging from a few spots of dandruff-like scaling to major eruptions. It can affect your face, palm, legs, lower back, and elbows majorly.

Causes of Psoriasis

According to researchers, malfunction of your immune system leads to skin regeneration at a 10 times faster speed than normal causing scales and patches. The cause behind the improper functioning of the immune system is unknown. Some environmental factors are also known to contribute to the onset of the disease. Certain factors that can trigger the condition include skin infection, cold and dry weather, stress, smoking, heavy consumption of alcohol, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Psoriasis

To diagnose psoriasis, a doctor examines your skin and asks certain questions about your health. In some cases, a skin biopsy may be conducted to confirm the condition and rule out other disorders.

As far as the treatment for psoriasis is concerned, there are various medical procedures through which a dermatologist aims at stopping skin cells to multiply so quickly and remove scales. Topical therapy including creams and ointments can help. Light therapy and injected medication can also help in this regard.