Nicolas Aujula, a self-proclaimed psychic who predicted the onset of COVID-19 pandemic back in 2018 and also predicted Donald Trump’s defeat in the presidential election 2020, is now saying that the ongoing pandemic will last until 2022. Also Read - Experts Tell How a COVID-19 Positive New Mother Should Take Care of Herself And Her Newborn

Nicolas Aujula is a 35-year-old regression therapist from London, who gets visions about the future that are sometimes ‘very literal’ and other times ‘symbolic’ that need interpretation. In his recent interview with The Mirror, Nicolas said, “One thing people have asked me about a lot this year is the coronavirus. I have visions of it plateauing after the new year and infection rates being right down to the point where they are under control by the spring. However, I predict that the panic and restrictions around the virus will go on until 2022.” Also Read - India May Not Require Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Talking about how he foresaw the pandemic back in 2018, Nicolas told The Mirror, “Back in 2018, the word influenza kept coming to me. It stuck in my mind, as it’s not a word I’d use. If I was talking in everyday life, I would just say flu. I saw it as a global disaster, linked to meat or livestock. The Covid-19 pandemic has been compared to the Spanish flu outbreak, hence the word influenza and some people think it originated at a wildlife market in Wuhan, China.”

He further said, “I also envisioned the defeat of Donald Trump. The US election was obviously very neck-and-neck, so it was surreal seeing my vision come true when Joe Biden finally took the lead.”

According to Nicolas, he experienced the psychic power for the first time when he was just 17-years-old. He had an “overwhelming” out of body experience as a child. He claims to see her past lives where he was a maid, a lion, an Egyptian queen, a deer, and an extraterrestrial from another galaxy.

He decided to train himself as a past life regression therapist instead of studying economics and history at a university after he realised his psychic power and potential.