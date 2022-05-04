Mental Health: We often see people use terms that are socially stigmatising, discriminating, and unpleasant, such as ‘psycho,’ ‘schizo,’ or ‘completely bipolar.’ Others may downplay their symptoms by claiming that they, too, are “a little OCD” because they love order and organisation. For young people who are coping with these disorders, might disturb them with these pseudo-clinical terms . They will also avoid getting help from anyone because they are afraid of being judged and labelled.Also Read - Vitamin B12 Deficiency in Kids is Often Overlooked, Can Lead to Anaemia, Poor Brain Development: Study

Clinical terms can have the same effect. For our recent research, we worked with young patients, carers and clinicians to develop new mental health vocabulary that carries less stigma, but remains accurate.

Mental health labels have pros and cons

Labels can provide concise and understandable descriptions of clinical and theoretical ideas. Diagnoses enable patients and health professionals to follow evidence-based advice for effective care, because best practice guidelines are available for all labelled medical conditions.

In other words, naming a condition is the first step towards identifying the best treatment available. Labels can also help create communities of individuals who share a similar clinical description, and reassure individuals they are not alone

On the other hand, labels can result in stigma and discrimination, poor engagement with services, increased anxiety and suicidal thoughts, and poorer mental health.

The process of posing a diagnosis, may treat an individual’s strengths or their vulnerabilities as abnormalities and pathologise them.

For example, a young person’s vivid imagination and artistic drive – strengths that allow them to produce wonderful artwork – might be recast as a sign of illness. Or their experience of growing up in poverty and disadvantage, could be seen as the cause of their mental illness, rather than environmental factors that may have merely contributed to it.

As such, clinicians should seek to understand a person’s difficulties through a holistic, humanistic and psychological perspective, prior to giving them a label.

New terms, changing approaches

In the past decade, there have been efforts to improve naming of psychiatric disorders. Attempts to update psychiatric terms and make them more culturally appropriate and less stigmatising have resulted in renaming schizophrenia in several countries.

Proposed terms such as Si Jue Shi Tiao (thought and perceptual dysregulation) in Hong Kong, and Johyenonbyung (attunement disorder) in South Korea, have been suggested as alternatives that carry less stigma and allow a more positive view of psychiatry.

These new terms, however, were generated by experts in the field. Consumers and clients within the mental health system have rarely been consulted, until now.

Thoughts from those ‘at risk’

Currently, “ultra-high risk (for psychosis)”, “at-risk mental state” and “attenuated psychosis syndrome” are used to describe young people at elevated risk of developing psychosis. But these labels can be stigmatising and damaging for the young people who receive them.