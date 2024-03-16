Home

Pulkit Samrat is Not Your Regular Dulha as He Charms in Mint Green Sherwani With Gayatri Mantra Etched Over it – See Pics

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday. But this groom's sherwani is not just another beautiful piece of work, but has a little traditional twist too! Read on.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have sealed their long-term relationship in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi on March 15. The newlyweds got married on Friday in a lavish resort in Manesar and posted their first images as a married couple. While usually, the chatter is mostly around the gorgeous lehengas of brides, we could not help but notice that Pulkit’s sherwani was not just a uniquely crafted piece. It had this traditional twist that no one saw coming. The groom had beautifully woven the ‘gayatri mantra, a holy Vedic chant.

The Fukrey actor looked charming as ever in this pastel colour with tones of blush pink and an embroidered angarakha.

PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI KHARBANA WEDDING: GAYATRI MANTRA ON SHERWANI

The Vedic gayatri mantra is considered a sanctimonious chant that is narrated during sacred rituals, like a Hindu wedding. In threads of green and pink, the two-line chat was weaved all over the sherwani.

Pulkit and Kriti wore resplendent wedding trousseaus by Anamika Khanna. The groom looked nothing less but suave in Chanderi silk angarakha

The sherwani also had gota-patti work and elegant floral embroidery making it modern yet traditional.

And for all the grooms who are often in a dilemma of how to make their D-Day look different, Pulkit has set the stage for experimenting!

Meanwhile, Kriti was an Anamika Khanna bride blooming in love in the floral aura of fresh spring petals. She opted for simple pastel elegance in satranga lehenga typically from Rajasthan and is adorned with the beauty of gota work. With little pop colours, Kriti opted for nude makeup, diamond jewellery, a small nose ring and vibrant red chooda.

The couple shared their first look on their social media with a heartfelt and wholesome caption: “From the deep blue sky,

To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then,

When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!” (sic)

What are your thoughts on Pulkit’s traditional sherwani?

