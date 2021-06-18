Purple mango use and benefits: Summer is the season of the mangoes, and India owns the largest variety of mangoes including Bainganpalli, Dussehri, Alphonso, Langda, and many others. Loaded with nutrition and taste, this ripened pulpy fruit has been consumed as a fruit, as a cooling drink, and it is even used in various delicacies such as chutneys, aam pannas, mango pickles, mango karela, meat tenderisers, and salads. But were you aware that the most expensive variety of mangoes is found in Japan? The purple mango aka Miyazaki mango is one of the most famous fruits cultivated in Miyazaki city in Japan. However, lately, India has also started producing the same. Also Read - Miyazaki Mangoes: MP Couple Hires 4 Security Guards, 6 Dogs To Protect Two Mango Trees, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

What is Miyazaki Mango?

Miyazaki mangoes are one of the most expensive mangoes in the world and were sold at Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market last year. These mangoes are branded and sold as 'Taiyo-no-Tomago' or 'Eggs of Sunshine'. It is not yellow or green in colour, it turns flaming red from purple when ripened and the shape looks like dinosaur's eggs. As per reports, these mangoes are over 350g in weight and have a 15% or higher sugar content.



The cultivation of these mangoes need a perfect setting. Long hours of sunshine, warm weather, enough rainfall. According to NDTV reports, these mangoes were being cultivated in Miyazaki city in the year 1984. It is available only from April to August. Apart from having the most versatile flavour, mangoes have a lot of health benefits as well. It’s no gamer that this fruit is referred to as the ‘King of fruits’.

What’s the price of Miyazaki mango?

This rare fruit is the most expensive fruit sold in Japan. The price ranges from Rs 8,600/- to Rs 2.7 lakh for a box of two mangoes. These mangoes are also cultivated in Thailand, the Philippines, and India. Reportedly, a couple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh is growing these rare mangoes. They even deployed four guards and six dogs to prevent the theft of two mango trees.

Health Benefits of Miyazaki mango:

Rich in antioxidants

Filled with beta-carotene and folic acid

Good for the eyes

Lowers the risk of cancer

Beneficial for the skin

Lowers cholesterol.

Are you happy with your Alphonsos or would you like to shell this much on those gorgeous-looking purple mangoes?