Durga Puja is not just about pandal hopping, good food, it is also about setting new fashion trends and giving fashion goals to your friends and family! Durga Pujo is around the corner, although it will be a lot different from how we've been celebrating the festival over the years thanks to the current pandemic.

Durga Pujo, today is not just about pandal hopping anymore, it is also about putting your best fashion foot forward. For all the five days you need a different look, a different colour palette, and options for shoes and accessories. If you are looking for an inspiration for a quick style update to your closet, then take fashion inspiration from these Bollywood divas.

1. Take inspiration from Kajol: From wearing a traditional saree to an ethnic suit, Kajol's wardrobe will never disappoint you. This festive season, take a cue from the bong beauty. Kajol in a printed striped saree is #goals.



She wore this number for promotion of her film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior this year. She looked stunning in the black and white stripes saree with black embellishments.

2. Take a cue from Karisma Kapoor: If you are planning to be subtle this puja, then you can opt for ethnic attire. Karisma in an ivory Anarkali and handwoven Benrasi silk dupatta is a sight to behold.

3. Kangana’s Rose Saree: Love floral? Then, take a cue from Kangana’s Masaba Gupta’s outfit. She looked stunning in a wispy rose corset and sari.

4. Ananya Panday in a multi-coloured is a head-turner: This gorgeous lehenga by designer Tarun Tahiliani will steal your attention and heart both. This number is a perfect pick for any festival or a family function.

5. Vidya Balan in a multi-colour organza Saree: She looked like an epitome of grace in multi-color organza saree which is hand-painted with Kalamkari motifs; featuring zardozi and dabka highlights. She paired this with a gold metallic handwoven lampi blouse.

Don’t forget that you also need to complete your look with chunky and trendy pieces of jewellery.