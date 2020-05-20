Lockdown has turned our lives upside down. It has completely changed our lifestyle. From weird eating habits to irregular sleeping patterns, and hours of gazing deep into our gadgets, quarantine has let us do all the negative things possible. And, we have now developed a habit of leading our lives that way. Also Read - Are You tormented by Dark Circles? Get Help of These Natural Remedies

This is what's taking a toll on our physical and mental lives. It has led to an increase in stress level and has affected our skin health too. The most prominent sign of our irregular routines is dark circles around eyes.

According to experts in the field, when you are scared of something (a pandemic in current situation), the level of cortisol hormone increases in the body and that's what makes you look dull and lethargic. It negatively impacts your appearance. If you wish to get rid of this skin problem, here are some tips to abide by.

Keep yourself hydrated

Water is the best remedy when it comes to treating skin problems like dark circles, puffy eyes, and wrinkles. Drinking enough water on a daily basis can flush out all the toxins from the body and reduce concentration of salt around your eyes. As a result, you will get rid of dark circles.

Practice yoga

Yoga is a perfect home remedy for most of the issues associated with skin and hair. Stress is the most common factor behind irregular sleep pattern and that’s what gives you dark circles. Practicing yoga poses can reduce your stress level and can keep you calm. This will improve your sleeping quality. So, if you wish to bid adieu to dark circles, you need to start stretching your body and do meditation too.

Use cold compress

Take some ice cubes and wrap them in a cloth and press it on the affected area. You can also use your tea bags for this purpose. This will relax your eyes and calm your mind down. As a result, dark circles will gradually disappear.