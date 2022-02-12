A “pick-me-up” face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. Cleanse the skin. Mix honey with egg white and apply it on the face. Wash it off with water after 20 minutes. After washing off the pack, give the skin a cold compress with rose water soaked cotton wool pads. Keep rose water in a bowl in the fridge with cotton wool pads soaking in it.Also Read - Tinder Launches Blind Dates Feature, Wants You to Judge Matches Based on Personality & Not Looks | Explained

After applying the face mask, take two of the cotton wool pads soaked in rose water and use them as eye pads. Squeeze out the rose water and then apply on eyelids. Lie down and relax, while you have the mask and eye pads on. Rose water actually has a calming effect, helps to remove fatigue and brighten the eyes.

Used tea bags can also do the trick. Soak them in a little warm water, squeeze out the water and apply on the eyes like eye pads.

What do you do if a pimple suddenly makes its appearance? Just apply foundation over it. Wait for it to dry and then apply foundation on the entire face. Touch up the pimple again with foundation. Then apply powder to “set” the foundation.

To conceal pits left by acne scars, take a foundation that is a shade or two lighter than the one you use on your entire face. Apply the light foundation into the pits, using a fine brush. Wait for a few minutes. Then, apply your normal foundation or compact powder on the rest of the face.

Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water.

For very dry, rough, bushy hair: Mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.

If you suddenly find your hair has too much static – or a “fly away” hair problem. All you need to do is to wet your hands with water and smooth your palms over the hair. And, avoid too much brushing.

For Oily Hair: Boil used tea leaves again in enough water. After boiling, you should have about 4 cups of the tea-water. Cool and strain the liquid. Add the juice of a lemon to it and use it as a last rinse.