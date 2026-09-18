Radha Ashtami 2026: Vrindavan to Gokul, 7 sacred places that tell the story of Radha Rani and Krishna

Radha Ashtami is an important festival for devotees of Radha Rani and Krishna. Places such as Barsana, Raval, Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Gokul, Radha Kund and Bhandirvan remain closely connected with the religious traditions and stories surrounding the divine couple.

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Radha Ashtami 2026 (PC-YouTube)

Radha Ashtami 2026: Radha Ashtami marks the birth anniversary of Radha Rani, also known as Vrishbhanu Nandini. In 2026, the festival will be observed on Saturday, September 19. Barsana, which is traditionally associated with Radha Rani, is preparing for grand celebrations, with the town decorated with colourful lights and the Shri Radha Rani Temple being beautifully adorned.

Devotees from different parts of India and abroad visit Barsana and other parts of Braj during this period. Radha Ashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Many devotees observe a fast and offer prayers to Radha Rani on this day.

The Braj region is closely associated with stories of Radha Rani and Lord Krishna. Here are seven places that hold special significance in these traditions.

1. Barsana

Significance: Barsana is traditionally regarded as Radha Rani’s birthplace and childhood home.

Key spot: The Shri Radha Rani Temple, also known as Ladli Ji Temple, is located on a hilltop and is one of the most important pilgrimage sites associated with Radha Rani.

2. Raval

Significance: Raval is traditionally identified as the place where Radha Rani appeared before her family moved to Barsana.

Key spot: The ancient temple dedicated to baby Radha and her mother, Kirti Devi, is an important site for devotees visiting the area.

3. Vrindavan

Significance: Vrindavan is one of the most important places associated with the childhood and youth of Radha and Krishna. It is linked to several stories of their divine leela.

Key spots: Nidhivan and the historic Banke Bihari Temple are among the places visited by devotees. Nidhivan is traditionally associated with the nightly Raas Leela of Radha and Krishna.

4. Nandgaon

Significance: Nandgaon is traditionally regarded as the village where Nanda Maharaj and his family lived after moving from Gokul. It is closely connected with stories of Krishna’s childhood.

Key spot: The Shri Nand Baba Temple, situated on a hill, is a major pilgrimage site. The area is also associated with stories of Radha’s visits to Nandgaon.

5. Gokul

Significance: Gokul is associated with Krishna’s early childhood, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda.

Key spot: Raman Reti is a popular pilgrimage site traditionally linked to Krishna’s childhood, where devotees believe he played with his friends.

6. Radha Kund

Significance: Radha Kund is one of the most sacred places associated with Radha and Krishna. According to tradition, Krishna created Shyam Kund after killing the demon Aristasura, while Radha and the gopis created Radha Kund nearby.

Key spot: Radha Kund and Shyam Kund are important pilgrimage sites. Devotees consider the waters of these sacred ponds highly significant in the worship of Radha and Krishna.

7. Bhandirvan

Significance: Bhandirvan is a sacred forest in the Braj region and is associated with the traditional story of the celestial marriage of Radha and Krishna.

Key spot: The Radha Krishna Vivah Sthali is associated with this tradition. A shrine under ancient banyan trees commemorates the story of Radha and Krishna’s divine wedding, with Krishna depicted applying sindoor to Radha.