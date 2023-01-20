Home

Radhika Merchant Gracefully Poses in Stunning Golden Silk Tissue Lehenga From Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on Her Engagement. See Deets About The Oufit

Radhika Merchant, who got engaged to Anant Ambani on Thursday, January 19, looked like a vision in a dreamy golden lehenga by ace designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore an embellished ghagra made of gold silk tissue. The hand-embroidered lehenga had the finest zardozi work using gold zari, crystals and resham. She paired it with a matching blouse and net dupatta.

The subtle, elegant golden lehenga also had a hand-made naqshi border that made the skirt more beautiful. Radhika accessorised her look with a diamond necklace, mangtika, earnings and kamar band that completed the look. For the makeup, Radhika opted for a soft glam look. She chose shimmer on eyelids, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, darkened brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and a small-size maroon bindi.

RADHIKA MERCHANT LOOKED LIKE A VISION IN GOLDEN LEHENGA

Talking about hairstyle, Radhika Merchant preferred a half-down soft waves A side-parted messy half-down hairstyle rounded it all off. Anant Ambani looked dapper for his engagement ceremony in a navy blue kurta paired with an embroidered Nehru jacket in the same colour.

Anant Ambani, on the other hand, wore a contrasting navy blue set of kurta and pyjamas. She completed the look with an embroidered Nehru jacket.